Bill Haas shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Bill Haas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.

Haas missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.