Ben Martin shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

Ben Martin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Martin's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.