  • Ben Martin shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Ben Martin makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Martin sinks birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Ben Martin makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.