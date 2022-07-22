Ben Kohles shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Ben Kohles hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Kohles had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kohles had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Kohles hit his 162 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.