  • Ben Crane shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Ben Crane makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Crane birdies No. 8 in Round 1 at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Ben Crane makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.