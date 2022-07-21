Ben Crane shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Ben Crane hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Crane had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 3 over for the round.

Crane missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Crane hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Crane to 3 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Crane's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.