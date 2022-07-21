Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Hossler got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hossler hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hossler took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.