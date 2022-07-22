Austin Smotherman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Smotherman had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Smotherman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.