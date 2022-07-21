Austin Cook shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Austin Cook hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cook's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

Cook hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cook to 5 over for the round.