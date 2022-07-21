Arjun Atwal shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Arjun Atwal hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Atwal's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Atwal suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Atwal at 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.