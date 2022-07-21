Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Putnam got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Putnam his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Putnam's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at even for the round.