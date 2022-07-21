Andrew Novak shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 third, Novak's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Novak's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Novak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Novak had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

Novak got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Novak hit his 246 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

Novak missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Novak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.