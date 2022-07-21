Andrew Landry shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Landry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to even-par for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Landry got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Landry's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.