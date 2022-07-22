Andre Metzger shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Andre Metzger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Metzger finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Metzger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Metzger to 1 under for the round.

Metzger got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Metzger to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Metzger's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Metzger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Metzger hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Metzger to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Metzger chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Metzger to 1 over for the round.