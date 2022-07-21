Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Svensson's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Svensson hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Svensson's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Svensson got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Svensson to 2 over for the round.