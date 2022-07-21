Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Schenk went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schenk's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.