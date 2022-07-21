Adam Long shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Long hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 sixth, Long hit his 93 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.