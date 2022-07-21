Adam Hadwin putts well in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Adam Hadwin hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 97 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadwin had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.