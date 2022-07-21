Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Baddeley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baddeley at 1 over for the round.