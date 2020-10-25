In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 14th at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Schauffele hit his 224 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schauffele's 180 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.