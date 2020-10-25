Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 22 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 21 under.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Simpson's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.