In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 47th at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under; and Cameron Champ is in 4th at 19 under.

Hovland got a bogey on the 343-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at even-par for the round.