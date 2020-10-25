In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 27th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hatton's 197 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Hatton hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Hatton chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hatton had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 8 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton's tee shot went 246 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 6 under for the round.