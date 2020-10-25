-
Tyler Duncan shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan sinks a 28-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyler Duncan makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 28th at 13 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Corey Conners is in 4th at 19 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
