Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 11th at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

At the 536-yard par-5 second, Finau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Finau to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Finau's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Finau had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's tee shot went 233 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 15th, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 33-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.