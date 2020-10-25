-
Tony Finau shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Justin Thomas leads by one heading into Sunday at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 19-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.
Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 11th at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
At the 536-yard par-5 second, Finau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Finau to even for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Finau's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Finau had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's tee shot went 233 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 15th, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 33-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Finau's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
