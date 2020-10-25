Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 57th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Tommy Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Fleetwood had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

At the 343-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood had a 333-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 24-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

At the 536-yard par-5 second, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fleetwood to even for the round.

Fleetwood missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.