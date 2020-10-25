In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 47th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the par-5 11th, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

At the 536-yard par-5 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 4 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Hoge hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hoge's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

Hoge tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.