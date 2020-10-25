Tiger Woods hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Woods's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woods to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Woods had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

Woods got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Woods's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Woods's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woods had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.