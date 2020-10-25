-
Tiger Woods shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
Highlights
Tiger Woods sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods lands his 156-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Tiger Woods hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Woods's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woods to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Woods had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.
Woods got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Woods's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Woods's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woods had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.
