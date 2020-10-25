Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 33rd at 12 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Corey Conners is in 4th at 19 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 185-yard par-3 12th, Gooch missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Gooch chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Gooch got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.