Takumi Kanaya hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kanaya finished his round tied for 42nd at 11 under; Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Lanto Griffin, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 18 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Kanaya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kanaya to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kanaya had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kanaya to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kanaya got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kanaya to 4 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kanaya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to 3 over for the round.

Kanaya missed the green on his first shot on the 185-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kanaya to 2 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kanaya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kanaya to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kanaya's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to even for the round.