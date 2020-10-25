-
-
Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Justin Thomas leads by one heading into Sunday at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 19-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 42nd at 11 under; Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Lanto Griffin, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 18 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Im got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 1 over for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Im hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
Im got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Im chipped in his fifth from 9 yards, carding a par. This kept Im at even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.