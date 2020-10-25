In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Shugo Imahira hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Imahira finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.

Imahira got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Imahira hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Imahira to 2 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Imahira to 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Imahira's tee shot went 187 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Imahira got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Imahira to 6 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Imahira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to 4 over for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 5 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Imahira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to 4 over for the round.