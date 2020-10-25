Shaun Norris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his round tied for 25th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Shaun Norris chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shaun Norris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Norris had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Norris hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Norris hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Norris's 87 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Norris to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Norris had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Norris chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Norris's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.