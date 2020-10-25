-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz drains lengthy birdie putt at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 14th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 22 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
