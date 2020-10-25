Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.