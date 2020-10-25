  • Scottie Scheffler shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Scottie Scheffler makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Scottie Scheffler sinks birdie putt at ZOZO

