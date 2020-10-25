-
Satoshi Kodaira finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira sinks 14-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kodaira at 1 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kodaira's 87 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
