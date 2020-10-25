-
Ryo Ishikawa shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa welcome support from home at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
In 2019, when the tournament was held in Japan, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa spent a day with Kazuki, a 9-year old boy battling a brain tumor. Since Kazuki and his friends couldn’t attend the event in California in 2020, they sent handmade cards to show their support ahead of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Ryo Ishikawa hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ishikawa finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.
Ishikawa missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ishikawa's 68 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to even-par for the round.
Ishikawa got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Ishikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 2 over for the round.
