  • Ryo Ishikawa shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In 2019, when the tournament was held in Japan, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa spent a day with Kazuki, a 9-year old boy battling a brain tumor. Since Kazuki and his friends couldn’t attend the event in California in 2020, they sent handmade cards to show their support ahead of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.
    Impact

    Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa welcome support from home at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    In 2019, when the tournament was held in Japan, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa spent a day with Kazuki, a 9-year old boy battling a brain tumor. Since Kazuki and his friends couldn’t attend the event in California in 2020, they sent handmade cards to show their support ahead of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.