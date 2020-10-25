  • Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Ryan Palmer makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer sinks a 27-footer for birdie at ZOZO

