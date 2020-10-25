Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 4th at 19 under with Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; and Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 22 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.