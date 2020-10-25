In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Russell Henley hit 12 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his round tied for 4th at 19 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the par-4 first, Russell Henley's 113 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Henley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.