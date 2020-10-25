Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his round tied for 13th at 15 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Corey Conners is in 4th at 19 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Rory McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th, McIlroy took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.