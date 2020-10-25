-
Rikuya Hoshino shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
Rikuya Hoshino hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoshino finished his round in 72nd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Cameron Smith, Russell Henley, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoshino reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoshino to 1 under for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Hoshino's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Hoshino had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoshino to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 17th green, Hoshino suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoshino at 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoshino reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoshino to 1 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hoshino chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 2 over for the round.
