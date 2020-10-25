-
Rickie Fowler putts well in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler rolls in short birdie putt at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rickie Fowler makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Rickie Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Fowler's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
