Richy Werenski shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Werenski's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.
