Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round in 76th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Mickelson's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 5 over for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 over for the round.

Mickelson hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mickelson had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 6 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mickelson's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 6 over for the round.