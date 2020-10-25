-
-
Paul Casey posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Paul Casey sinks a 24-foot birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Paul Casey makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Casey finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Lanto Griffin, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Paul Casey had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Casey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Casey's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.