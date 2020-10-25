Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 14th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Reed chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 90 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.