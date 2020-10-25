-
Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
The Takeaway
Tiger bounces back, JT leads again and Bubba’s almost albatross
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, where Tiger Woods shot 10-strokes better, Justin Thomas contends for his third win in 2020 and Bubba Watson was so close to an albatross.
Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 14th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Reed chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 90 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
