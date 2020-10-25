Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 22 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Patrick Cantlay chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 8 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.