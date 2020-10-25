In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Nick Taylor hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 63rd at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 536-yard par-5 second, Taylor hit his second into the Native Area. He put his next shot to the right intermediate rough before getting on the green on his fifth shot and had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.