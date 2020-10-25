-
Naoki Sekito shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Naoki Sekito sinks 19-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Naoki Sekito drains a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Naoki Sekito hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sekito finished his round in 75th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 22 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 21 under.
At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Sekito got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sekito to 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Sekito reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to even-par for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Sekito reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Sekito hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to 2 under for the round.
Sekito got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekito to 1 under for the round.
Sekito hit his tee at the green on the 232-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sekito to 2 under for the round.
