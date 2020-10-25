-
Mikumu Horikawa posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mikumu Horikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Horikawa finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Mikumu Horikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mikumu Horikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Horikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Horikawa hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horikawa had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horikawa to 5 under for the round.
