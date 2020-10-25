Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round in 77th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 22 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 175 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.