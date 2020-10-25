Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 50th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Cameron Smith, Russell Henley, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Wolff took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolff had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Wolff chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Wolff hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 5 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.